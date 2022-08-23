Dearborn Police seek help identifying individual who may have information about non-fatal shooting

Photo: Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN – Dearborn Police Department is seeking help to identify people that may have information on a non-fatal shooting incident.

Police say that on Aug. 21, at approximately 5:00 a.m., an individual with apparent gunshot wounds was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital-Fairlane in Dearborn by an unknown individual. The shooting victim was transferred to Henry Ford Hospital – Detroit, where he underwent surgery and is currently in critical condition.

Now, the Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown individual who brought the subject to the hospital. This person could have pertinent information to help investigators, police said.

A car involved in dropping off a shooting victim to the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, who is currently in critical condition. Photos: Dearborn Police Department

Police released a photo of a person from a security camera in the lobby of the hospital in Detroit. The person is wearing a white patterned shirt with black sleeves, blue jeans and black sneakers. Police also released photos of the car involved in the drop-off of the victim.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241, the department said.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

“Speaking with this individual is important and will help our investigators have the best opportunity to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this violent act,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated. “This is an active investigation and further details will be released at a later date.”