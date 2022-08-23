Hachem, Zadikian named co-chairmen of the Dearborn Education Foundation

Hussein Mohamed Hachem and John Zadikian. Photo: Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Education Foundation announced the appointment of two new co-chairmen to its board of trustees at its annual organizational meeting Aug. 17, the Dearborn Public Schools District said in a press release.

Hussein Mohamed Hachem and John Zadikian will lead the 30-year-old nonprofit for the 2022/23 school year. The Dearborn Education Foundation utilizes a private donor base of individuals, businesses and foundations, with dollars raised to cover classroom and extracurricular materials and projects.

Longtime past co-chairs Susan Dabaja and Ali Sayed will remain on the board, which oversees the distribution of thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships in the Dearborn Public Schools, the district said.

Hachem is a well-known education advocate and entrepreneur whose dedication to diversity, inclusiveness and learning have earned him the reputation as an innovative team leader in the educational and non-profit sectors. He is the founder of the EduCare Student Services learning center and the multi-platform What’s Up Media Network, both of which are based in Dearborn.

Hachem, a Dearborn city charter commissioner, is eager to get to work as the foundation celebrates its 30th year.

“The best investment someone can make is one that secures a better future,” Hachem said. “The Dearborn Education Foundation has been investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in our classrooms. We are eager to continue providing our teachers and students with much-needed support to enrich their learning experience.”

Zadikian is an award-winning broadcaster and journalist well known for his involvement in civic and philanthropic organizations such as the Goodfellows and the Rotary Club in Dearborn Heights.

He is the founder and CEO of John Zadikian Multimedia, which provides audio, video and digital content to individuals and businesses. He is the social media director for the city of Dearborn Heights, a development host for WRCJ-FM 90.9 and a contributing writer for the Press and Guide.

“I am excited for the future of the foundation and its impact on the Dearborn/Dearborn Heights community,” Zadikian said. “Since its founding in 1992, the Dearborn Education Foundation has championed positive changes in our students and teachers through grants and scholarships. Moving forward, the board will continue to implement strategic and thoughtful ideas to strengthen our commitment to the education community and increase awareness of the impactful work we do.”

In other organizational news, the board welcomed two new members: Emily Chambers, the grassroots marketing manager at LaFontaine Automotive Group in Dearborn, and Mansour Sharha, the IT director for the city of Dearborn.

Hachem and Zadikian also expressed sincere gratitude to Dabaja, Maria Dwyer and Sayed for their leadership of the foundation over the past several years.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Susan and Ali over the years and am happy that they will continue to serve on our board,” said Chastity Townsend, the foundation’s executive director. “I welcome John and Hussein as our new co-chairs and look forward to working with them.”

For the 2022/23 school year, Hachem will chair the Scholarships Committee; Sayed was named chairman and Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko co-chair of the FORE Dearborn golf event; Kim Nicholson ascends to chair of the Grants Committee; Michael Kuentz takes the helm of the Mardi Gras Committee with Peggy Richard as co-chair; Dabaja and Dwyer will develop and lead a new Governance Committee and Emily Chambers joins Mirvat Sabbagh to lead the Green Tie Dinner Committee.