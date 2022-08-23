Khalil Rahal appointed director of economic development at DTE

Khalil Rahal. Photo courtesy: DTE Energy

DETROIT – On Tuesday, DTE Energy announced the appointment of Khalil Rahal as director of economic development.

The energy company said in a press release that Rahal will be responsible for leading DTE’s efforts to drive economic development in communities across Michigan.

“I am thrilled to be joining DTE,” said Rahal. “The organization’s culture and commitment to an economically diverse and thriving region is right in line with my values and goals. After years of partnering with local municipalities, the State of Michigan and local, national and international developers to bring jobs and investments into Wayne County, I look forward to being able to bring that experience to do the same work for DTE and the entire state.”

DTE said it aspires “to be a force for growth and prosperity, supplying the reliable, affordable and cleaner energy Michiganders need while also helping communities thrive socially and economically.”

“DTE has an unprecedented opportunity in the economic development space in Michigan,” said Tony Tomczak, vice president of Electric Sales and Marketing, DTE Energy. “In addition to investing every day in the energy grid of the future, DTE works with businesses of all sizes to make Michigan the best choice for growing or relocating their operations. Khalil is a proven leader who can successfully collaborate across all sectors. We are very excited to have him join our team and accelerate our progress.”

Rahal, a University of Detroit Mercy School of Law graduate, previously served as the chief administrative officer for Wayne County, one of the largest counties in the United States, a position he held since January, 2021.

He managed multiple divisions of county government including Economic Development, Department of Public Services, Facilities Buildings and Real Estate, Land Bank, Community Development and Management and Budget.

Prior to that, he served as the county’s Economic Development Director and as assistant prosecuting attorney for the Wayne County Prosecutors Office. Rahal also has experience as a teacher in the Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Rahal serves as Chairman of the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART). He also is an active member of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the Dearborn Corridor Improvement Board, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG), the Southeast Michigan Government Alliance (SEGA), the Work Force Development Board and the Wayne County Land Bank Board.

Rahal has been recognized by Crain’s Detroit Business 40 under 40, Crain’s 50 People to Know in Government, the Yemini Chamber of Commerce and the Arab American Chamber of Commerce. He also received the Medalist of the Year Award from the Michigan Economic Development Association.