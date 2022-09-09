Reminder: Absentee ballot applications now available for the Nov. 8 general election

Photo: Shutterstock

Michigan voters are reminded that they can now apply to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election.

Voters choosing to vote by mail are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid postal delays.

All voters registered in Michigan are eligible to vote absentee. In 2018, voters removed barriers to absentee voting by eliminating the requirements of having a valid reason for doing so. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly amplified the need, and local clerks have encouraged early voting by mail or drop box in subsequent elections.

Voters can apply online at Michigan.gov/Vote or print an application form from the site and mail, email or hand deliver it to their local clerk. Voters can find their clerk’s contact information at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Dearborn and Hamtramck now provide election materials, including applications, and indeed the ballots themselves, in Arabic.

Voters with disabilities may apply online for an accessible electronic absent voter ballot at Michigan.gov/Vote or Michigan.gov/AccessibleBallot. The accessible ballot can be completed electronically, printed and returned to their clerk.

Clerks will begin mailing out absent voter ballots by Sept. 29. They will be available for early, in-person voting in clerks’ offices on that date as well.

A ballot-tracking tool on the Michigan.gov/Vote site allows voters to check when their clerk received their absentee ballot request, when they mailed out the ballot and when they received the ballot back from the voter.

For more information on absentee voting, or to register to vote, go to Michigan.gov/Vote.

“Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters have made it clear they want options for how and when to cast their ballot by choosing to do so absentee in record numbers,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “No matter what secure method they choose — whether voting by mail, local drop box or at their clerk’s office — Michiganders can be confident their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard.”