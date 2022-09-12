ATF offering up to $20,000 reward for information on firearm burglaries

ATF offering up to $20,000 reward for information on FFL burglaries

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Investigators with the Dearborn Heights Police Department are seeking information regarding two separate breaking and entering incidents.

The first incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 11 in the 24600 block of West Warren when unknown suspects drove a car through the front of C&C Coins and stole several handguns and long guns that were offered for sale and fled the area.

Just after midnight on Sept. 12, more unknown suspects returned to the business, drove another vehicle through the then boarded-up building, and stole several more weapons.

Based on surveillance video, it appears that there are several suspects involved in both break-ins.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department is working with agents from the Detroit Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to investigate the incidents.

“These are very serious incidents which demand the full weight of the investigative resources of not only our agency,” Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod S. Hart said. “But our partners with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives who sent agents to each scene to further the investigation.”

Paul Vanderplow, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Division of ATF, has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

“ATF is committed to the removal of offenders who victimize and threaten the safety of our communities,” he said. “ATF has deployed highly experienced special agents, industry investigators, and intelligence analysts, who are utilizing cutting edge information and intelligence programs to supplement the city and state investigators to bring these suspects to justice.”

Up to 50 firearms in total were stolen between both incidents.

Anyone with tips can contact the Detroit ATF Field Division at 313-202-3400 or 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through the ATF website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or anonymously through the Reportit app available on both Google Play or the Apple App Store.