Lebanon-Israel maritime talks to conclude in ‘days,’ official says

An Israeli navy corvette sails from the southern Lebanese border town of Naqura. Photo: AFP

Maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel that could help allocate oil and gas resources are close to concluding after around two years of negotiations, a top Lebanese security official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We’re talking about weeks – actually, days – to finish the delineation issue,” the head of Lebanon’s General Security agency Abbas Ibrahim told local channel Al-Jadeed. “I’m hopeful that the situation is positive,”