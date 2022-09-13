Speaker brings her virtual journey, “From Ancient Amman to the Deserts of Jordan” to the Dearborn Public Library

Photo courtesy: Dearborn Public Library

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Library will host Dearborn resident Mariya Fogarasi for a virtual Zoom presentation on Tuesday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m., to share her family’s travel experiences through the Middle East with the help of stories and pictures.

Fogarasi and her family lived overseas for many years and traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia. She hopes her audience can share in the joy and excitement that she experienced in seeing, learning and traveling to these awe-inspiring locales, the library said. Her website is mariyatravels.net.

Fogarasi’s talks showcase her travel experiences from diverse parts of the world, from Bulgaria to Korea, from Budapest to Berlin, from ancient Amman to the deserts of Jordan.

To register for this program, please visit the Library’s events calendar at dearbornlibrary.org. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link.

For questions, visit dearbornlibrary.org or call (313) 943-2330.

To find out about future events and upcoming virtual programs, follow the Dearborn Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.