Dearborn Councilman Kamal Alsawafy deploying overseas with National Guard, will perform Council duties remotely

Dearborn Councilman Kamal Alsawafy

DEARBORN – Dearborn City Councilman and U.S Army Michigan National Guard First Lieutenant Councilman Kamal Alsawafy has been called to deploy overseas in support of U.S. Operations, a press release from Council President Mike Sareini said on Friday.

This is anticipated to be a one-year deployment. Alsawafy’s location and assignment details are classified information.

Federal and state law provides for an orderly process for elected officials to perform their civic duties while on military service abroad. Alsawafy will continue participating in city council meetings and remotely execute his City Council duties through teleconference.

Dearborn residents will continue to be able to reach him via email communications and by contacting the Council’s office.

“When I serve this community, I always seek to lead with Honor, Integrity, and Selfless service,” Alsawafy said in a message for Dearborn residents. “These values, which stem from my service as a Michigan Army National soldier, can also mean putting the welfare of our nation and its citizens before my own.”

“The members of the 34th City Council and the residents of the great city of Dearborn wish a safe return for Councilman Alsawafy and thank him for his service to our Country,” said the press release.