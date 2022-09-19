Zaman International to host 13th annual Run Walk Picnic

DEARBORN — Zaman International is hosting its 13th annual Run Walk Picnic to help break the cycle of poverty throughout Southeast Michigan.

The day-long event features a 5K run and walk, kids run and family picnic with activities including face-painting, petting zoo, pony rides, photo booth and more.

This is the first full in-person Run Walk Picnic since the fall of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the event raises awareness about Zaman’s work to eradicate poverty.

Registration is open online for $17 to $35 and walk-up registration is available the day of the event.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Ford Field Park, located at 500 Monroe St. in Dearborn. Onsite registration opens at 8 a.m. with doughnuts and cider. The 5K portion is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies featuring Zaman leadership and local dignitaries at 10:30 a.m., the kids run at 11 a.m. and the picnic starting at 11:15 a.m. The event is set to end at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit programming that supports women and children facing extreme poverty. Zaman International is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the lives of marginalized women and children by empowering them to break the cycle of poverty since 1996, offering assistance ranging from basic necessities to life skills, vocational training and workforce development.

Attendees can learn more by calling 313-551-3994 or visiting www.runwalkpicnic.org.