Hamtramck schools attracting special education teachers and staff with $15k signing bonus

HAMTRAMCK — The Hamtramck Public Schools (HPS) district is offering a signing bonus of up to $15,000 to special education teachers and staff, in order to fill a dire shortage.

The HPS and the Hamtramck Federation of Teachers (HFT) announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this week to increase recruitment and retention of special education teachers in the district.

The HPS says it is committed to offering a signing bonus up to $15,000 on a reoccurring annual basis for up to five years, to fill vacant special education instructional positions (Autism Spectrum Disorder Categorical Classrooms) and related services positions (school psychologist, school social worker and speech pathologist), as well as to recruit additional staff to enhance the services in the district’s Special Education Department.

The understanding between district and the union allows for vacant special education positions to be filled with special education teachers or special education student teachers.

The district says candidates can hold endorsements for cognitive impairment, learning disabilities and/or emotional impairment, or teachers who are in a degree program earning an autism endorsement.

All candidates are required to successfully complete a program leading to the awarding of an autism endorsement, pass a required certification test and record the additional endorsement on their teaching licenses, for which they will be financially compensated.

The signing bonus will take effect on the date of hire and will be prorated based on the total number of days worked in a fiscal year. In return for the signing bonus, teachers are expected to:

Matriculate in the accredited program through a higher education institution within one year of hire

Successfully complete the degree within two years of matriculation

Pass the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support certification test

Add the new endorsement on their teaching certificate

Enter into a binding five-year commitment to employment as a special education teacher assigned to the ASD Categorical Classroom

“The primary goal for entering into a Memorandum of Understanding is to ensure our students continue to receive high-quality education so they may succeed and transform the future,” said Interim Superintendent Nabil Nagi. “We hope passionate and compassionate educators apply for the open positions and take advantage of the opportunity to advance their own education.”

The HPS Special Services department accommodates the needs of students aged 3 to 26 who need intervention, as determined through an evaluation.

“The team at HPS is like no other,” Nagi said. “There is an immediate sense of belonging for all students, teachers and staff members who enter our buildings. From diversity in culture, race, personalities and abilities, HPS is truly a place where everyone feels seen and appreciated. We look forward to welcoming exceptional candidates to our team of passionate and dedicated professionals.”

For more information regarding Michigan’s special education system, visit the Michigan Department of Education “Family Matters” fact page.

To apply as an ASD teacher at the HPS, please visit: www.applitrack.com/resa/onlineapp/jobpostings/view.asp?district=37997.