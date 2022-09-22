SMART announces new branding with new tagline, logo and mission

A "SMART" vehicle pictured above. Photo: The SMART Facebook page

DETROIT – The Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) has announced its “New SMART” campaign through various types of advertisements such as commercials and billboards throughout southeast Michigan.

Founded in 1967 as the Southeastern Michigan Transportation Authority, SMART is a regional transportation provider serving Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties with safe transportation.

SMART is now transitioning into a new look through different and unique branding in order to effectively highlight its goals, purpose and future plans.

It is the third largest transit system in Michigan and its goal is to continue to provide reliable, safe and sustainable transportation services.

“We want community members to be heard and excited as we continue to be the vehicle of choice to get them to whatever their life may be — movies, art fair, medical appointments, work and more,” said SMART General Manager Dwight Ferrell. “No matter where they live we want the public to be confident we can provide the services they need.”

Ferrell said this is a transitional period for SMART and it emphasizes a clear plan for the community both now and in the future.

The new advertising campaign uses the tagline “LIFE. SMART. YOU” and shows SMART as a significant part of riders’ lives getting them from one place to another. Riders include individuals from all walks of life: working professionals, couples, teenagers, students or seniors.

SMART has several services, including SMART fixed routes, curb-to-curb advanced reservation and Flex on-demand services. Flex offers riders with “local trips and connecting first and last-mile connections with FAST and other fixed route buses.”

SMART also plans to reveal its first battery-electric vehicle with the rebranding as well as rebrand all of the buses in its operation.

For more information, visit www.smartmovesus.org