Dearborn Heights launches emergency alert system

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Just months after the City Council approved a contract, Dearborn Heights has launched an emergency alert system.

The contract for the Code Red emergency notification system was passed in July and is a three-year contract.

The free cell phone-based communications system allows public safety officials to alert residents and businesses regarding emergency and potentially hazardous situations occurring throughout the city through their choice of communication, including telephone, cell phone, text messages, email and social media.

While the system is housed in and managed by the Dearborn Heights Police Department, it is not limited to just police matters. The system will provide notifications of all types of significant events, such as street closures, potentially dangerous weather conditions and other selected non-emergency information, such as city events, etc.

To ensure the integrity of the program, only authorized city officials will have access to sending alerts.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart said with the benefits of the alert system, it’s important for residents to remember to stay clear of emergency situations.

“There are two types of alerts; emergency and general,” he said. “We will restrict general announcements to business hours, which will largely be notification for community events, scheduled road closures, etc. Emergency alerts will be sent 24/7 and are designed only for awareness to ensure residents’ own safety during any type of dynamic situation.”

In order to receive the alerts, individuals must register for their area. The service is free and subscribers can select specifically what type of alerts they would like to receive.

“This is an outstanding service that will help keep our residents on top of significant events taking place throughout the community,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “I hope all of our residents and business owners will take advantage of this free service by signing up.”



In order to register for alerts, residents need to sign up by texting “DHALERTS” to 99411 or look for the Code Red Mobile Alert app in the app store of their choice.

“In past positions before becoming chief here in Dearborn Heights, we actively used these types of services and the benefits to the residents were excellent,” Hart said. “Any vehicle we can use to better inform residents on hazardous or potentially hazardous situations is a great service.”