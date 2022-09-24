Detroit Metropolitan Airport seeking concession workers at job fair

Photo via Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

ROMULUS – The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), which operates Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), is hosting a job fair on behalf of its concessionaires.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Nomads Building – 10100 Middlebelt Road in Romulus.

The airport authority says management teams from several concessionaires, like airport restaurants and more, will be on-site, interviewing candidates for full- and part-time positions in the airport terminals.

Positions are available at retail locations including Be Relax Spa, Dylan’s Candy Bar, Michigan Sports, The Detroit News and World Duty Free.

Food and beverage locations with openings include Andiamo, Chick-fil-A, National Coney Island, Plum Market, Robert Mondavi Experience, Subway, and more.

The full list is available on the DTW website: metroairport.com/employment.

“Our concessions staff plays a key role in delivering an excellent customer experience,” said WCAA CEO Chad Newton. “We’re hoping the flexible shifts, competitive pay and growth opportunities will attract job seekers who enjoy helping others. Plus, this is an exciting environment where you can meet people from around the world. DTW is a great place to work.”

Job fair participants must be at least 18 years old and should bring two pieces of identification: a state identification card or driver’s license and their original social security card or birth certificate with seal. Any offers of employment will require successful completion of an airport background check. For more information, job seekers should contact WCAA’s Concessions team at (734) 942-3751 or send an email to concessions@wcaa.us