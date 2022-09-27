12th Annual Men’s Health Event Returns to Ford Field October 8

Photo courtesy: Michigan Institute of Urology

DETROIT – The MIU (Michigan Institute of Urology) Men’s Health Foundation is hosting the 12th annual Men’s Health Event on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Ford Field in Detroit.

Metro Detroit-area men 18 years and older, with or without health insurance, are encouraged to take advantage of this free event focused on preventative healthcare.

Services will include vital screenings, bloodwork, flu vaccinations, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, HIV testing, oral cancer and dental checks, vision and glaucoma screenings, skin cancer screenings, vein dopplers, diabetic foot checks, heart status monitoring, colorectal cancer FIT kits, Hepatitis A vaccines and mental health evaluations.

An assessment of current health and screenings for some of the most treatable diseases will be provided at the event.

Since many illnesses are preventable, the event also offers a better understanding of how to live a healthy lifestyle, information about men’s health topics and increased awareness about advances in health care.

“Far too many men delayed or skipped routine health check-ups during the pandemic, which can be critical to saving lives,” said Dr. Michael Lutz, president and founder of the MIU Men’s Health Foundation and a urologist with the Michigan Institute of Urology. “This is a great opportunity to get back in the game and take charge of your health. It’s been a tough couple of years and we encourage area men to come to this event, get screened, and then kick off a healthier lifestyle. There will be an incredible number of resources in one place to help you do that.”

The free health screenings and tests will be provided in partnership with Beaumont Health, Trinity Health, Ascension and are comprehensively valued at more than $2,000. In addition to standard vital measurements, blood screenings will test for prostate-specific antigen (PSA), testosterone, glucose and cholesterol.

“It’s an easy way sit down with a medical health expert and ask any questions you have, one-on-one, when you have time, without an appointment” Dr. Lutz said. “You can even bring your list of prescriptions and doses and review them with a pharmacist.”

The event will also include free lunch for attendees, yoga, the opportunity to kick a field goal, haircuts for men provided by the Michigan Barber School, manicures and massages for women who bring the men in their lives to the event, and inflatables for kids. A job fair will include multiple educational and vocational opportunities for skills-based training to assist with reentry into the workforce after the COVID-19 pandemic. A half-time show at noon will help men “get back in the game” and feature an in-depth discussion of health and nutrition.

Black Health Movement will host exercise on the field as part of its Second Saturday Fit Fest, and Gospel Against AIDS will be offering prayer partners.

More than 20,000 metro Detroiters have attended and 103,000 health screenings have been conducted since the Men’s Health Event first began in 2011.

Advanced registration is available online at TheMensHealthEvent.com. Email questions to info@miumenshealthfoundation.org. Detailed descriptions of all blood tests and screenings are available at: www.miumenshealthfoundation.org/screening-details. Men who choose to participate in the blood screening tests will receive a copy and explanation of their results by mail.

The event has also been made possible by titanium sponsors Blue Earth Diagnostics, Eaton Steel Corporation, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Janssen, Michigan Institute of Urology and Tolmar Pharmaceuticals.