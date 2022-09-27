Dearborn libraries to hold weekly conversation circles for English language learners

Image via Dearborn Public Library

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Library is now offering weekly ELL (English language learners) Conversation Circles with updated days and times for the fall-winter season, Sept. 27 – Dec. 13, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

English language learners will have the opportunity to practice speaking English in real-life situations, learn vocabulary, develop confidence and make new friends, the Library department said.

All sessions are for the high beginner level and above English language learners with some ability to converse in English.

Sessions will be held every Tuesday from 1–2 p.m. at the Esper Branch Library, 12929 Warren Ave., in the Cebulski Community Room. Every Wednesday from 6–7 p.m., sessions will be held at the Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., on the 3rd floor in Room 15.

This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

More information can be found at dearbornlibrary.org or by calling (313) 943-2330.

Follow the Dearborn Public Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn about other upcoming programs and virtual events.