Dearborn Heights Fire Department to host open house

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights Fire Department is hosting its annual open house and inviting the public to help kick off National Fire Safety Month.

The free event is open to the public and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at its headquarters, located at 1999 North Beech Daly, just south of Ford Road.

Fire Marshall Max Mitts said that the event is the official start of National Fire Safety Month.

“October is National Fire Safety Month, and we will be walking residents through the day of a firefighter and provide demonstrations,” he said. “The most important thing to remember for fire safety is early detection really does save lives, check batteries in smoke detectors and make sure your family has an evacuation plan.”

Dearborn Heights Fire Chief Dave Brogan said that he is hopeful for a good turnout for the event.

“This is a really good opportunity for the community to learn about fire safety and our firefighters,” he said. “One thing to remember about fire safety is that practicing drills at home and making a meeting spot can really help prevent injuries and keep everyone safe. We hear about smoke detector safety so often that it can sometimes get drowned out, but we only have a small opportunity to get out of a fire and the earlier a fire is detected, the better.”

The event will start at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. It will feature a host of activities for all ages, including refreshments, fire suppression, rescue and vehicle extrication demonstrations, kids’ activities and giveaways. These include spraying a “burning building” with an actual fire house, trying on actual firefighters’ turnout gear and much more.

Several fire trucks and rescue vehicles will also be open and available for public viewing during the event.