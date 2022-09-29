Dearborn Libraries celebrate 100 years of service, all October

Image via Dearborn Public Library

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Library is planning a month-long celebration to honor the milestone anniversary of 100 years of service to the community. Activities are planned at all three libraries during the entire the month of October, the city said in a press release.

To cap of the month, a final open house will be held at the Henry Ford Centennial Library on Friday, October 28 from 3–5 p.m. featuring dignitaries, library tours and refreshments.

Residents and more are welcomed to visit at any time to reminisce, celebrate, and look forward to the future with the library.

Throughout the century of service, the Dearborn Public Library system has provided for the educational and entertainment needs of the entire community. Though many things have changed, the library says its dedication and passion to provide excellent service has remained a top priority for the staff responsible.

“The establishment of a Free Public Library in 1922 was an exciting event in the history of Dearborn,” said Interim Library Director Julie Schaefer. “We are all looking forward to celebrating together as a community during the month of October and invite everyone to visit Bryant, Esper and Henry Ford Centennial to see displays and participate in fun activities.”

For questions, visit dearbornlibrary.org or call (313) 943-2330. Follow the Dearborn Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn about other upcoming programs and virtual events.