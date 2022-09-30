Redhwan Saleh seeks a seat on the Dearborn School Board

Redhwan Saleh

DEARBORN — A parent and a professor, Redhwan Saleh is looking to be elected to one of the two seats up for grabs on the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education.

Having graduated from Edsel Ford High School before earning an associate degree in science from Henry Ford College, a bachelor’s degree of science in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in project management from the University of Michigan-Dearborn, and a PhD in management from the University of Malaysia, Saleh has spent more than 17 years building a profile of professional experience in the United States and the Middle East by managing large-scale projects.

He is currently working as a professor in various universities throughout the state, where he teaches project management programs, leadership and strategy, entrepreneurship and innovation, supply chain management and other subjects.

Saleh lives in Dearborn with his wife and their six children, five of whom are students in the Dearborn Public School District and one of whom is majoring in cyber security at Henry Ford College.

Saleh said his experience as a parent and as a professor is what inspired him to take this step.

“I am a parent and a professor who deals every day with students,” he said. “I am also an expert in management. I believe that being on the school board is a responsibility rather than a status-symbol. I want to serve the community and make sure that DPS students are provided with the highest quality of education and that parents’, staffs’ and teachers’ concerns are heard. I will make sure that the schools’ administrators are cooperating with parents and teachers and at the same time will work to ensure that these administrators are happy and satisfied in their jobs.”

Saleh is involved in the community by delivering lectures in gathering, providing free consultations related to students’ education and supporting the community in various events when and where needed. He said he strives to make graduates of DPS successful through an education program based on a combination of theory and practice.

“I believe that an effective education is vital in our society and that once successfully implemented, it will provide a positive learning environment for students and in turn this will lead to a society that is better developed: Socially, economically and environmentally. I will also work hard to make sure that everyone in our buildings is safe and secure.”

Saleh said that he wants Dearborn to have the best.

“I am running to make sure that our school district is staffed with the best teachers and that our schools are equipped with the latest technology,” he said. “I am well aware of the tax burden on our residents and will work hard to ensure that our district maintains a balanced budget by securing federal, state and private grant funds. In all major decisions, I will always take our parents’ and other stakeholders’ feedback into account. I want the community to know that I am passionate in my endeavors and that it’s time for them to elect a professor to the school board who is educated, experienced, goal-oriented, innovative and willing to spend time to serve and support our community.”