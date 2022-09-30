Study: Michigan teens falling for online scams faster than their grandparents

File photo

With Michigan teens back in school, parents and teachers should be aware about online safety, as tech-savvy teens are falling for online scams at a higher rate than seniors, according to researchers behind a new study.

SocialCatfish.com released the study on the “State of Internet Scams 2022” using 2022 data from the FBI IC3 and FTC.

Results show that Michigan is the eighth-most scammed state in the nation, with 10,930 victims losing $184,860,704 in 2021.

The money lost by victims under 20-years-old grew by 1125 percent over the last five years compared to 390 percent for seniors. Teens lost just $8.2 million in 2017 compared to $101.4 million last year.

Seniors remain by far the most victimized group overall, losing $1.68 billion last year, but the surge of “Gen Z” victims is alarming and speaks to the growing sophistication of scammers.

Nationally, a record $6.9 billion was lost to online scams in 2021, up nearly double from $3.5 billion in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

The money lost by victims under 20-years-old grew by 1125 percent over the last five years compared to 390 percent for seniors. Teens lost just $8.2 million in 2017 compared to $101.4 million last year.

The study recommends how to avoid the common scams targeting teens in 2022:

1) “Sextortion”: The FBI announced a dramatic increase in “Sextortion” plots against teenage boys. Scammers pose as attractive females on social media, send nude photos and ask for the same in return. Once received, the victim is told if he does not send money, the photo will be sent to all his friends and family and posted online.

How to avoid: Perform a reverse image search to confirm if the person you are chatting with online is who they say they are.

2) Student loan forgiveness: Since the government announced that up to $20,000 in student loans can be forgiven, fake websites with imposter Department of Education logos are tricking people into providing their bank and personal information in hopes of having their debt forgiven.

How to avoid: Only use the Department of Education’s official financial site StudentAid.gov.

3) Online gaming: Players use credit cards to make in-game purchases that will help them win. Scammers pose as fake vendors and send phishing links during the in-game chat to make these purchases. If clicked, the criminal will have access to all your information.

How to avoid: Do not click on links in your direct messages (DM’s). Even if the link is from a friend, call them to verbally verify.

4) Talent scout: Users on Instagram and TikTok receive DM’s offering modeling and acting opportunities. They ask for a fee to apply, but of course there is no job waiting. They will request personal information during the “application process” and use it to commit identity theft.

How to avoid: Be wary of DM’s offering fame and fortune. Do research on the company first.

If you are the victim of a scam or attempted scam report it to the FTC, IC3, FBI and IdentityTheft.gov. Read the full study at socialcatfish.com/scamfish/state-of-internet-scams-2022