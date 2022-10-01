Angie Hammock-Isaacson is seeking a position on the Dearborn School Board

Angie Hammock-Isaacson

DEARBORN — Angie Hammock-Isaacson is one of six candidates vying for two seats on the Dearborn School Board.

Hammock-Isaacson works as the general manager for the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center at the Wayne County Community College Downtown Campus and has been a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor for 14 years. She has lived in Dearborn for approximately 15 years and lived in Dearborn Heights for about five years prior to that. She has three biological children and three “bonus children.” Her husband was raised in Dearborn, his grandfather was Jack Johnson, the athletic director at Dearborn High School for many years.

She has children in district schools and said that she believes the district needs parents on the board.

“I think the school board needs an active parent in the community on the board without any type of political agenda,” she said. “Someone who really wants to listen and cares about students, parents and teachers. My goals are to let students, parents and teachers all feel heard and not feel like every time they speak it doesn’t have to be controversial. I don’t want to make promises I can’t keep.”



Hammock-Isaacson said that it’s important that the district work together for the common goal.

“Students, parents and teachers work together more than against each other,” she said. “Stop the bad-mouthing and name calling and really start working together to get things done.”

Actively involved in the community, Hammock-Isaacson has given many years to the Dearborn Thunderbirds Youth Football and Cheer organization, is a DHS booster parent, has served on the PTA at Nowlin Elementary and was involved with a team and as the luminary and kickoff speaker for the Dearborn Relay for Life.

“I am a hardworking, genuine and honest parent who cares,” she said. “I won’t bad mouth anyone, I have no political agenda and just want to make a difference for the good of not only my kids, but for all our children.”