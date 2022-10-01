Pat D’Ambrosio is looking to retain his seat on the Dearborn School Board

Patrick D'Ambrosio

DEARBORN — Dearborn School Board Trustee Patrick “Pat” D’Ambrosio is looking to retain his seat on the board for another full six-year term.

The 44-year resident, originally from Philadelphia, has two sons who both graduated from Dearborn Public Schools and is a former Little League football and basketball coach. D’Ambrosio also founded Metric Precision Tool and served as CEO for many years.

“For many years, I’ve been active in charitable, educational and service organizations in and around Dearborn,” he said. “Among the organizations for which I’ve raised money are the Dearborn Public Schools, Dearborn Animal Shelter, Dearborn Firefighters and Burn Center, HFC Adray Golf Tournament, Kidney Foundation and Goodfellows.”

D’Ambrosio is a former president of the exchange club of Dearborn and was named Exchange Club Man of the Year in 2005, 2013 and 2017 and is a member of Divine Child Catholic Church.

“I love this community and want to give back to the people who live here,” D’Ambrosio said. “I’m committed to all citizens in this community, especially our students.

“My background as a business owner has given me fiscal experience that helps me in my work overseeing the work of the school district and HFC. I want to give our children and grandchildren every opportunity that Dearborn has given me and my family. I want to continue the good work I started during my first term. I’m focused on all our students and helping them succeed. Our school district and college are made up of incredible professionals and I want to continue working with them to make our schools even better.”

D’Ambrosio said that if re-elected, he has a different set of goals pertaining to the Dearborn Public Schools and Henry Ford College.

“In the Dearborn Public Schools, I want to continue expanding access equity for our special needs students,” he said. “I want to support the work of our teachers and administration in continuing the great work they’re doing to help our students succeed, especially as we come out of the pandemic.

“All Dearborn students matter, regardless of background, and I want to see them succeed. At Henry Ford College, I want to promote our first-rate programs, which offer our graduates excellent opportunities to move into good paying and in-demand jobs. We on the Board recently approved a new strategic plan at HFC that’s focused on student success, which I look forward to supporting if I win another term on the Board. For both DPS and HFC, I will continue to lobby state leaders for adequate resources our students deserve. I will continue to advocate for the local support our schools and college need.”

D’Ambrosio said that he also wants to continue to listen to the teachers and staff about what works and what doesn’t to help drive his decision-making; and with the work he has done with the board coming out of the pandemic, he is proud of the progress in the district.

“Dearborn has been my home for many years and I love this community,” he said. “It has been a labor of love to support many local organizations and the citizens of Dearborn through my community activism. Over the past several years, I’ve appreciated the opportunity to help guide two great Dearborn educational institutions to even greater heights. I would be grateful to have the opportunity to continue this work in a second term on the Board.”