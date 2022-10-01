Whitmer appoints Sahar Farhat to the state Board of Dentistry

Sahar Farhat. File photo

DEARBORN — Governor Whitmer announced on Thursday the appointment of Sahar Farhat, of Dearborn, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry.

The Michigan Board of Dentistry was formed to regulate the practice of dentistry and dental hygiene, authorize dental assistants and certify specialists in the fields of orthodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery and oral pathology.

Farhat is a dental assistant and senior hygienist for Parkwest Dental in Westland and the COO of Care Diagnostics. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from the University of Detroit Mercy.

She is appointed to represent dental assistants for a term commencing Sept. 29 and expiring June 30, 2026. She succeeds Lori Barnhart, whose term expired June 30.

Whitmer also appointed Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, of Bloomfield Hills, to the Board. Niazi is the owner, president and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. Niazi is also the founder and director of the HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School.

Niazi earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School and he holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University. He is appointed to represent a dentist with a health profession specialty certification who is a dental school faculty member, for a term commencing September 29 and expiring June 30, 2026. He succeeds Grace Curcuru, whose term expired June 30.

A third appointment was made for Irene Tseng, DDS, of Livonia.

Tseng is the president of Irene A Tseng, DDS, P.C. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Michigan and she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery in General Dentistry from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. She is reappointed to represent dentists for a term commencing September 29 and expiring June 30, 2026.