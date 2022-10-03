Charges filed in arrest of Dearborn parents accused of abuse their 1-month old child

Photo via Shutterstock

DEARBORN – Dearborn parents Amy Taulbee and Murtadha Almeamaar have been charged with child abuse in a case involving their a one-month-old baby.

Dearborn Police Department said on Sunday that in late September, the baby was brought to a local pediatrician’s office with multiple visible injuries.

Dearborn Police Department and Fire Department personnel were contacted due to concerns that the injuries appeared suspicious in nature.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Michigan, police say, where it was determined that the injuries were consistent with signs of physical abuse.

As a result of an investigation into the injuries, both Taulbee and Almeamaar were taken into custody and were arraigned on Monday, Oct 3 at the 19th District Court in front of Judge Sam Salamy on charges of first degree child abuse.

The one-month-old child is still being treated for serious injuries at c and is in stable condition.

“This is a terrible crime that has impacted everybody involved, from the First Responders on scene, to the Investigators who built the case, to the Medical Professionals who continue to provide care for this poor child,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated said in a statement. “It’s unfathomable to think that a parent could allegedly cause harm to their own child, so I appreciate all of the hard work that has gone into ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.”

Police says Almeamaar was also charged with “Habitual Offender 2nd Offense.”

Taulbee was given a bond of $100,000 cash/no 10 percent, with a GPS tether, while Almeamaar was given a bond of $250,000 cash/no 10 percent, with a GPS tether.