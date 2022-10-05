Dearborn School District releases guidelines on how it selects books, evaluates challenges

Photo via Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public School District has released details on how it plans to revamp how it selects books for school libraries or media centers and its procedures for handling challenges brought by parents.

In a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, the district also reiterated that it has not banned any books, but is evaluating six books that were challenged by a parent, in line with its guidelines for how the district selects books and reviews them in case of objections by parents.

Those books have temporarily been taken out of circulation until the review process is completed. A seventh book was on loan from the city’s public library.

District officials also highlighted that books are selected for the libraries based on several criteria, including age appropriateness. Those books are then allocated to elementary, middle or high school libraries based on whether a book is appropriate for those school ages.

Officials also said that the libraries have an Opt Out Request Form, by which parents can prevent access to specific titles for their children.

The district now plans to review and tighten up the criteria it uses to initially select books after some controversy around some books, which did have common LGBTQ+ oriented themes and discussed sexuality in open terms. A parent objected to them in August.

More information on a Book Reconsideration Committee, which will evaluate the six titles based on criteria, how volunteers can join that committee and the district’s guideline regarding books appears in a press release by the district, reprinted here in full. Stay tuned for more on this subject.