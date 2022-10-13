Dearborn’s ATLAW names Hassan Abdallah as COO and principal

Hassan Abdallah. Photo via ATLAW

DEARBORN — Law firm ATLAW announced this week that Hassan Abdallah, a rising corporate executive and healthcare compliance officer, has joined its leadership team as chief operating officer (COO).

Abdallah will lead the firm’s integrative operational planning and execution, ATLAW said in a press release. In addition to the COO role, he will serve as principal of the firm’s new Healthcare Compliance Services.

The firm began in 2012 in Dearborn and specializes in several practice areas, including personal injury, criminal defense, family law, business law and immigration law.

Abdallah joins ATLAW from Oscar Health, a publicly traded New York based health plan, where he served as its head of Compliance and Special Investigations. Prior to Oscar, he served as the chief compliance officer of Health Alliance Plan (HAP) in Michigan.

For more than a decade, Abdallah has effectively led teams and operations as a corporate compliance officer and executive in the healthcare and financial services industry, the firm said.

“Like the rest of the leadership here, I am a proud product of Dearborn and a strong believer in its potential,” Abdallah said. “This firm was founded 10 years ago in our city, but never limited itself to its borders. I could not have chosen a better team or company to join at this stage of my career. The harmony and like-mindedness of this leadership team is unmatched. We’re developing a company that’s built to last and made to scale. Through strategic partnerships, technology and innovation, and exceptional client service, we will do just that.”

In addition to his J.D., Abdallah is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds credentials as a certified healthcare compliance officer, certified fraud examiner and certified internal auditor, certified professional contract manager and certified civil mediator within the state of Michigan.

“We are thrilled to have Hassan join our leadership team. Hassan possesses the entrepreneurial spirit, emotional intelligence and vigor that are at the core of ATLAW’s culture and approach to business,” said ATLAW Founder and CEO Dewnya Bazzi. “As our new COO, Hassan will be adding immense value in the development and execution of strategic plans, streamlining operations and building teams as we continue to scale, enter new markets and service our clients globally. I know Hassan. He brings everything a company looks for in a leader – tenacity, passion and servant-leadership.”