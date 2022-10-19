Dearborn starting new program to “proactively” identify property maintenance concerns

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud with city inspectors and staff. Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn is running a new program, beginning Oct. 17, to help residents identify and address common property maintenance concerns.

The city’s first “Sweep Week” initiative will run through Oct. 28 and will make inspectors and city staff available to help residents with common ordinance issues and address them. The focus will include trash, tall grass, business signage and property upkeep and maintenance.

When an issue is identified, the city will leave a notice of violation.

“Please note – this is not a ticket. It is only a heads-up about a violation, and it will list a direct phone number to speak with the inspector about the next steps,” the city said in a press release.

The goal of “Sweep Week” is to help residents identify and solve any code issues with the intent of not issuing any tickets. The city sent out some tips for residents to know:

The sweep program will run through Oct. 28 with a follow-up after.

If a resident receives a Notice of Violation, it is not a ticket. It’s the first step in an effort to identify and address issues without fines.

Economic Development Department inspectors are available to help residents and to provide guidance.

Those with questions about the program should call 313-943-2150.