Schedule appointment to have Dearborn Fire Dept. install smoke detector for free

File photo

DEARBORN — Dearborn and Melvindale residents can schedule an appointment to have Dearborn Fire Department staff install smoke detectors in their homes at no cost.

The program provides the free installation of smoke detectors to any owner-occupied household, regardless of income, thanks to funding from a competitive federal grant.

Call 313-943-2134 to set up an appointment. If your call is answered by the voicemail system, please leave a message and you will receive a timely reply. Appointments are typically available Monday-Friday only.

Properly installed and working smoke alarms have been shown to drastically reduce the chance of dying in a house fire.

“We continue installing free smoke detectors because we know they save lives,” said Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray.

Rental properties do not qualify for the smoke detector program because under building codes, they are required to have working alarms already. People living in rental properties with no working smoke alarms should call 313-943-2134 to make a report.

The Fire Department has offered this program since 2015, installing about 7,000 smoke detectors in Dearborn homes thus far.