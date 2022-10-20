More than a million absentee ballots have been sent ahead of the Nov. 8 election

Photo: Hussein Alkadhim/The Arab American News

LANSING — The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is reminding voters in the state that the Nov. 8 General Election is only three weeks away.

The state says absentee ballot numbers continue to grow – with 1.7 million already sent to voters who requested them and 432,960 returned as of Oct. 18.

The number far surpasses absentee requests three weeks ahead of the 2018 General Election when 912,872 absentee ballots had been requested. A breakdown of absentee ballot numbers by jurisdiction can be downloaded on the state’s website.

Voters can check the status of their absentee application or ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by calling their city or township election clerk. Voters who already received their absentee ballot should sign the back of the envelope and mail it or drop it off at their local clerk’s office or drop box as soon as possible. Voters can request an absentee ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by visiting their local clerk’s office.

Online voter registration is available through Oct. 24 at Michigan.gov/Vote, however, Michiganders can still register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8, for in-person voting.

Michiganders can find election information at Michigan.gov/Vote, including a sample ballot and details on how to use voting equipment, where to find a local drop box and how to contact their local clerk.