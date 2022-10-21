Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help

Photos via Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl.

Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.

A nearby witness reported seeing a teenage female being approached by an unknown male in the blue Prius, with its hazard lights on. The man approached the teen and appeared to have grabbed her by the arm and escorted her into the vehicle via the passenger side door, according to the witness.

The blue vehicle, with both occupants, traveled eastbound on Graham Street toward Lonyo Avenue in Detroit. A white Toyota Prius was also identified as being in the area at the same time and may possibly be involved.

The teen was last seen wearing a dark green hijab, a long black dress, and a dark-colored jacket and glasses. She was carrying a backpack and walking northbound on Wyoming Ave. at approximately 7:47 a.m.

“Though we haven’t received any missing persons reports, it is important that we identify all of the people involved so we are able to determine if a crime has been committed, and so we can ensure the safety of the female teen involved,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated.

The Dearborn Police Department Is encouraging anyone with information that could assist with this investigation to contact the Department at 313-943-2241. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.