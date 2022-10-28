$10,000 fellowships available for future teachers through state; applications start Oct. 31

Photo: Shutterstock

LANSING — The state of Michigan is offering $10,000 scholarships for up to 2,500 future Michigan educators and $9,600 payments for student teachers.

Applications for the programs will open Oct. 31.

Governor Whitmer announced the funding program, which is meant to lower the cost of teacher education so the state can hire and train more qualified teachers. The aim of hiring more teachers is to bring down class sizes and provide individualized attention to support students.

“Many people do not realize the student teachers in their child’s classroom are not getting paid despite the important work they’re doing for students and their future as an educator,” said David Hecker, president of American Federation of Teachers, Michigan. “The $9,600 stipend for student teachers is a critical step toward compensating student teachers for the hard work they do and will help encourage them to stay in the profession right here in Michigan.”

MI Future Educator Fellowship

This program offers aspiring teachers a scholarship to eliminate or lower the cost of tuition while they train to be educators. Awards cover the cost of tuition and fees up to $10,000 and are renewable for up to three years. Students who receive the award commit to teaching in Michigan classroom for at least three years after graduation.

To be eligible, future educators must apply through the MiSSG Portal, submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and:

Be working toward their first teacher certification

Start teacher training in fall 2022 or later

Earn a 3.0 GPA or higher

Be a Michigan resident

For full eligibility requirements and to apply starting Oct. 31, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid. Scholarship funds are limited and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

MI Future Educator Stipend

This program provides compensation for full-time student teachers. Starting fall 2022, student teachers can earn $9,600 while they complete their final semester(s) of teacher preparation.

To be eligible, student teachers must apply through the MiSSG Portal and:

Be participating-full time in required student teaching coursework in Michigan

Be unpaid by their local district

For full eligibility requirements and to apply starting Oct. 31, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

The scholarships were created and funded in the bipartisan education budget the governor signed earlier this year, which also included the highest state per-student investment in the state’s history. That package includes $9,150 for every student in every public school district and support for the nearly 200,000 special education students and 710,000 at-risk students in Michigan, the governor’s office said.

“I am proud that we came together to fund this fellowship in our bipartisan education budget, proving that we can work across the aisle to ensure every kid, in every district, has excellent educators,” Whitmer said. “I urge all future educators to apply for their $10,000 scholarships starting October 31. Let’s keep strengthening the teacher pipeline.”