Here are the three proposals appearing on your ballot in Michigan on November 8

The November election has three statewide ballot proposals that will have direct and lasting impact on the state’s residents for years to come.

The three proposals ask voters to decide on government term limits and transparency, expanded voting access and state-guaranteed reproductive freedom.

Unfortunately, there is a campaign of misinformation in our community to mislead voters on what the proposals encompass, especially Prop 3, which deals only with reproductive rights around pregnancy and abortion, as its language makes clear. Local prosecutors says the proposal will not overtake, supersede, change or do away with any strict state laws that medical professionals already operate under, or those laws that protect the rights of parents in medial decisions involving a minor. The proposal does not cover gender affirming surgery or anything else.

Here are the proposals as they will appear on the ballot in November. The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) and The Arab American News endorse a “Yes” vote on all three proposals:

Proposal 22-1 (or Prop 1)

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023, including assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements, and positions held in organizations except religious, social, and political organizations.

Require legislature implement but not limit or restrict reporting requirements.

Replace current term limits for state representatives and state senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between house and senate, except a person elected to senate in 2022 may be elected the number of times allowed when that person became a candidate.

Proposal 22-2 (or Prop 2)

A proposal to amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding elections.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require nine days of early in-person voting;

Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

Proposal 22-3 (or Prop 3)

A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility;

Allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment;

Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.

The Michigan Department of State has the full text of the ballot proposals, including the detailed legal and constitutional background information and ramifications of the proposals if adopted by voters in November. That information can be found at: Michigan.gov/sos/elections/upcoming-election-information/voters/candidatesproposals

Voter information and sample ballots, translated into Arabic in Dearborn and Hamtramck, can be obtained from your local city clerk or the Michigan Voter Information Center at mvic.sos.state.mi.us