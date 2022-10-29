Dearborn Public Schools has hired Fielding International to conduct 30-year study to assess district needs

Workers replace a section of the roof at Fordson High School during the summer of 2022. Photo: Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools has hired Fielding International, a firm that will conduct a 30-year study of Dearborn schools to assess the needs of the district.

This decision was approved by the Board of Education at the September meeting this year.

Dearborn Public Schools created a list covering the infrastructure needs in each of the buildings. These included roofs, electrical and security needs, HVAC systems and several others.

Fielding International will generate a 30-year facilities recommendation report based on both the infrastructural and educational needs while simultaneously working to improve and update the district’s Strategic Plan. The district says the plan encompasses the mission of Dearborn Public Schools to equip students with the necessary skills to succeed.

Later this fall, community members will be invited to attend town halls to learn more about the process and to offer input on the facility needs and/or to serve on the strategic planning committee. They will also be given the option to serve on the strategic planning committee.

Evaluation visits are being conducted at all 37 buildings in the district by Fielding International. Small teams from the company have begun evaluation visits to each of the 37 buildings in the district. Later this fall, community members will be invited to attend town halls to learn more about the process and to offer input on the facility needs and/or to serve on the strategic planning committee. They will also be given the option to serve on the strategic planning committee.

More information about that will be released after town hall dates are set. The company has provided a tentative schedule for how it expects work to proceed.

Fielding International has provided a tentative schedule that gives community members the opportunity to stay involved and updated. The firm will also provide a final report to the Board of Education next March.

The Board of Education’s goal in hiring this firm is to evaluate the building and instructional needs over time in order to adequately allocate the necessary resources to improve the district.

In March 2022, a citizen’s committee recommended the district pursue a bond referendum on the November ballot to fund needed infrastructure work in the district. The Board of Education instead asked for a 30-year facilities study to provide a better long-term picture of what building and educational needs are going to be in the coming decades.

The district has provided a website to help community members stay informed and up-to-date on all planning measures taken: https://dearbornschools.org/facilities-planning/