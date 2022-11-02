Book and media sale at the Henry Ford Centennial Library Nov. 9

Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — The Friends of the Library Dearborn (FOLD) will be holding a book and media sale on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Avenue.

Features for this month include 5 for $1.00 adult paperbacks, 5 for $3.00 hardcover and trade paperback adult fiction and an excellent assortment of history books at bargain prices. Other items for sale include nonfiction, large print books, graphic novels, magazines, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, audiobooks and more. Keep an eye out for collections of holiday books and media as well.

Families will find many bargains for both children and teens; from beginning readers to picture books, chapter books, teen fiction, DVDs and audiobooks.

The Henry Ford Centennial Library also has sale shelves with a wide selection of material available for purchase year-round. The shelves are located on the second floor, across from the Information Desk.

Accepted forms of payment are cash, check and Visa or MasterCard credit/debit cards. Proceeds from the FOLD book sales are used to support library programs and services.