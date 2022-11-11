Dearborn School District educating eighth grade students on their high school options

Photo via Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — Eighth graders in the Dearborn school district now have the chance to learn more about high school and the opportunities available to them.

Schools in the district are offering presentations to eighth grade students and their parents in November to help them become more acquainted with their options in high school. Zoom meetings will also be held in December for those who cannot make the November presentations.

Those zoom meetings will be held on December 7 and December 14 at 5 p.m.

Henry Ford College offers programs to high school students where they can attend for five years to achieve a high school diploma and associate degree at no charge. Eighth graders have to sign up in the spring if this is something of interest to them. Henry Ford College also allows students to pursue educational or medical careers as well as focus on technical fields and trades in the Henry Ford Early College Advanced Manufacturing. This is also open to students residing in Wayne County outside of the Dearborn Public School District.

Eighth grade students who excel academically may be able to attend the Dearborn Center for Math, Science and Technology. This breaks up the students’ day in two different schools; half of the day is spent taking advanced classes at the Dearborn Heights location and the other half will be at their high school.

Other high school programs include free dual enrollment, advanced placement courses, trade and occupational programs and the Henry Ford Collegiate Academy. Students currently enrolled in high school are encouraged to speak with their counselors if interested in those options. The Collegiate Academy is similar to the Early College in the sense that students can earn both a high school diploma and an associate degree after attending for five years.

“We know that allowing our students to explore careers, find their passion and to prepare for life after graduation also makes them more successful in high school,” said Superintendent Glenn Maleyko. “We hope parents and students will take advantage of these secondary options sessions to learn more about what we offer and to start developing a plan that works for their child.”

More information can be found on the district website.