Dearborn auctioning vehicles, government surplus, police seizure items at auction, Dec. 5

Image: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn will be holding a public auction on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Public Works and Facilities yard, located at 2650 Greenfield Road, the city said in a release.

Items up for bid will include more than 60 vehicles, government surplus, collectibles and police seizure assets. The auction will be held live; however, an auction day preview and registration are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Items are being sold as is and the auction will end at 5 p.m. There will be no admittance prior to auction day.

To see the items that will be available and for more information, visit: tinyurl.com/5n8k6eum. Or feel free to contact Kenny Lindsay of the American Eagle Auction and Appraisal Company at 734-223-3277.