Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn

District 12 owner Nasser Beydoun cutting the ribbon at the grand opening of the District 12 Dearborn location Photo: Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn.

The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights.

Both locations offer the same menu options with all halal meat.

“We serve all halal, all fresh, all-natural chicken and ground beef,” co-owner Nasser Beydoun told The Arab American News.

Earlier this month, Asal Bee, which serves authentic Yemeni honey as well as products made of honey, opened inside the Dearborn Fresh Supermarket on Colson Street.













Photos above show the grand openings of the District 12 Dearborn location. Photos: Abbas Shehab and Nasser Beydoun for District 12, and WeMichigan Facebook for Asal Bee in Dearborn Fresh, Dearborn

Asal Bee owner Muaath Alghazali said this is the third location, with one on Warren Avenue in Dearborn and the other one in Sterling Heights. He also said he plans on opening more locations in the future.

Aglhazali said that when he came to the United States, Yemeni honey wasn’t displayed the correct way where it was being sold. He said he then started selling Yemeni honey as more people showed interest, which then lead to the creation of Asal Bee.

He has upcoming openings of Asal Bee in both Dearborn Heights and Chicago, Illinois.

For more information on either of these businesses, you can visit their websites:

https://www.d12dearborn.com/

https://asalbee.com/