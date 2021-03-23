Boulder shooter identified as Syrian American, family notes mental issues

Booking photo of 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, suspect in a Monday mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store. Photo: Boulder Police Department via CNN

COLORADO – On Tuesday, authorities identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as the shooting suspect in a tragic Monday massacre at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the identity of the shooter at a press conference. Alissa is accused of killing 10 people, include a Boulder Police officer. He opened fire and shot people in the age range 20 to 65 at King Soopers store Monday afternoon. Alissa now faces 10 counts of first degree murder.

The police officer, Eric Talley, 51, was one of the first to respond at the location after police began getting phone calls of an active shooter at the store. Witnesses inside the store rushed out as they heard rapid fire gunshots. A person livestreamed the chaos, with video showing motionless people on the ground inside and outside the store and audible gunshots. Police declared the area and active shooter scene and search vehicles and surrounding areas.

Alissa, of Arvada, near Denver, at some point was shot the in the leg during the violent episode. He was booked Tuesday into county jail after being treated at a hospital, authorities said.

CNN says a search of the Alissa’s home turned up other weapons. The weapon used in the attack was an AR-15-style pistol modified with an arm brace. Authorities believe Alissa was the only person involved and that there was no additional threat to the community.

A motive for the shooting is not immediately known.

According to an arrest warrant, Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder. The warrant described Alissa as being armed with either an assault rifle or “black AR-15” and wearing a “tactical” or “armored” vest.

Police say Alissa had “removed all of his clothing and was dressed only in shorts” when he was taken into custody. Alissa wouldn’t tell police whether there were other suspects, but he did ask to speak to his mother.

“Paranoid” behavior

Boulder County District Attorney says Alissa “lived most of his life in the United States.”

CNN says Alissa’s family immigrated from Syria in 2002. According to his older brother, Alissa had been bullied in high school because of his name and background, which contributed to him becoming more “anti-social.” Alissa had grown paranoid over the years, his brother Ali Aliwi Alissa, 34, said, and believed he was being chased and followed.

Alissa’s brother said he did not know his young sibling owned weapons, and that he never spoke an intent to use violence. Ali is shocked and saddened by the events and told CNN he was “really sad for the lives that he wasted.”

Alissa was also not known to be particularly political or religious. His paranoia had once led him to make a social media post about he believed his former high school classmates had been hacking into his phone. His brother noticed Alissa cover his webcam with duct tape so he could not be seen.

“We kept a close eye on him when he was in high school. He would say, ‘Someone is chasing me, someone is investigating me.’ And we’re like, ‘Come on man. There’s nothing.’ … He was just closing into himself,” Ali said.

Alissa was charged with third-degree assault in 2018 for an incident that occurred in November 2017 but no other details are available about that incident.

A woman identified as the Alissa’s sister-in-law stated that he was seen playing with a gun she thought looked like a ‘machine gun’ about 2 days ago, according to the arrest warrant.

The Boulder incident is seventh mass shooting in U.S, in past seven days. On March 16, eight people, including six Asian women, were killed when a White gunman stormed three spas. President Biden has called on Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity weapons. He also called for closing of loopholes including one which allows some firearms to be transferred by licensed gun dealers before the required background checks are completed.

Governor Whitmer, ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Tuesday, March 23 through Saturday, March 27 to honor and remember the 10 victims of the shooting.